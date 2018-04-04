Suspects in bombing of Minnesota mosque indicted on weapons charges
Updated 10 hours ago
URBANA, Ill. — A federal grand jury in central Illinois has indicted three men suspected of bombing a Minnesota mosque on a charge of possessing a machine gun. A fourth man not linked to the bombing was also indicted.
Forty-seven-year-old Michael Hari, 29-year-old Michael McWhorter, 22-year-old Joe Morris and 18-year-old Ellis Mack were arrested March 13 on the weapons charge. On the same day, Hari, McWorter and Morris, all of Clarence, Ill., were charged in Minnesota with bombing the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August. The explosion caused fire damage but no injuries.
Wednesday's indictment alleges the four men possessed a machine gun from October 2017 through Feb. 27, 2018.
U.S. attorney spokeswoman Sharon Paul says the dates of their initial appearances on the indictment have yet to be determined. It wasn't known whether the four have attorneys to comment on their behalf.