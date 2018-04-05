Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

New York City police fatally shoot man carrying metal pipe

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:00 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — Officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm, the New York Police Department said.

A tense crowd gathered after Saheed Vassell, 34, was killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Police had encountered the man before and classified him as emotionally disturbed, according to The New York Times .

Three 911 callers reported that a “man was pointing a silver firearm at people on the street,” according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Five officers responded and encountered a man matching the description in the 911 calls.

“The suspect took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers, two of whom were in uniform,” Monahan said.

Four of the officers then fired a total of 10 rounds, striking the man, who was later found to be holding a “pipe with some sort of knob at the end,” he said.

Vassell was pronounced dead at a hospital; four officers were treated for minor injuries.

Dozens of police cars converged on the area, and a crowd of about 200 people gathered around the cordoned-off intersection, said 33-year-old resident Shaya Tenenbaum, who added that a few people in the crowd shouted at police.

Andre Wilson, 38, told the Daily News that he had known the victim for 20 years, describing him as a quirky neighborhood character.

“All he did was just walk around the neighborhood,” he said. “He speaks to himself, usually he has an orange Bible or a rosary in his hand. He never had a problem with anyone.”

Wilson said he was shocked that it would come to this.

“The officers from the neighborhood, they know him. He has no issue with violence. Everybody just knows he's just mentally challenged. This shouldn't have happened at all.”

The shooting comes after the police killing of an unarmed black man on March 18 in Sacramento, California, sparked two weeks of protests and calls for police reform.

Stephon Clark, 22, was shot by officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows. Police said they thought he had a gun, but he was carrying only a cellphone.

In a private autopsy commissioned by Clark's family, prominent pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu announced that Clark was hit by eight bullets — six in the back, one in the neck and one in the thigh — and took three to 10 minutes to die. Police waited about five minutes before rendering medical aid.

An investigator takes pictures by an evidence marker at the scene where officers shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, as they responded to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
An investigator takes pictures by an evidence marker at the scene where officers shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, as they responded to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Sandy Michelin, an aunt of Kimani Gray, who was fatally shot by police in 2013, shouts at officers after police shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, while responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Sandy Michelin, an aunt of Kimani Gray, who was fatally shot by police in 2013, shouts at officers after police shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, while responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
People react to the news after police officers shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, while responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
People react to the news after police officers shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, while responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Officers arrive at the scene where police shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, as they responded to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Officers arrive at the scene where police shot and killed a man in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in New York, as they responded to reports of a man threatening people with a gun. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me