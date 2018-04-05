Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Woman who flipped off Trump's motorcade sues employer

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
President Donald Trump's motorcade is parked in front of a private residence where the president is having dinner in McLean, Va., Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
FAIRFAX, Va. — The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger to President Donald Trump's motorcade is suing her employer.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Virginia, Juli Briskman claims Akima LLC violated state employment law because the government contractor feared retaliation.

Briskman was on a weekend bike ride in October 2017 and was photographed making the offensive gesture when Trump's motorcade drove by. Her face was not visible, but she told her bosses what happened after the photo went viral.

Briskman claims she was forced to resign for violating Akima's social media policy after she posted the photo on her Facebook page. She did not mention Akima.

Briskman says Americans should not have to choose between “principles and their paychecks.”

Akima has not returned an email seeking comment.

