3 teens die in stolen car during South Carolina police chase

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say three teens have died after crashing a stolen car during a police chase.

Six teens were in the speeding car around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when they were spotted by officers who tried to stop them, according to a news release from Irmo Police Capt. Courtney Dennis. The driver lost control during the chase and hit a tree in the town of Irmo northwest of Columbia.

Authorities say none of the teens, who were between the ages of 13 and 18, were wearing seatbelts.

The three teens who survived were injured. Their names have not been released.

Dennis said one of the teens had a gun. The car had been stolen from Columbia.

