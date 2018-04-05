Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Authorities say man used neighbor's Wi-Fi to access child porn

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 11 hours ago

UNION BEACH, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man used his neighbor's Wi-Fi network to download and distribute child pornography.

Monmouth County prosecutors had sought to have Henry Cicerale detained until his trial. But a judge ruled Wednesday that the 59-year-old Union Beach man would instead be kept on home detention.

Prosecutors say Cicerale set up the Wi-Fi at his neighbor's home and then used it to access, download and distribute child porn. They say hundreds of child porn items were found on his computers and other digital media devices.

Cicerale faces two child endangerment charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn, along with a weapons count. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

It wasn't known Thursday if Cicerale has retained an attorney.

