Most common occupations tend to have lowest pay, study shows

The occupations with the highest number of jobs in May 2017 also tended to have the lowest salaries, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics comparison of 827 occupations.

A noticeable exception was registered nurses who were in the top 25 percent for median earnings and the top 5 percent for the number of jobs. The 2.9 million registered nurses earned a median salary of $70,000 in May 2017, according to the report.

By comparison, the 4.4 million retail salespersons had the most common occupation and their median wage of $23,210 was near the bottom.

The occupation with the lowest median wage was an exception to the general trend of scarcer jobs paying better with about 94,000 gaming dealers having median earnings of about $19,820.

Another exception and an indictment of our throw-away culture were “fabric menders, except garment.” The 390 people who “repair tears, holes and other defects in fabrics, such as draperies, linens, parachutes and tents” did so for a median wage of $28,640.

By comparison, the next rarest job was that of a prosthodontist, a dentist who specializes in dental prosthetics. The 430 people who practice that specialty do so for a median salary of $185,150.

At the top of the salary list were family and general practitioner doctors with an average salary of $198,740, but several other types of high-earning medical specialists such as anesthesiologists and surgeons weren't included in the report.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.