Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Workers run for their lives as crane topples over in Florida

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The collapse of a crane sent construction workers running for their lives in a Florida city on Thursday, nearly striking a man as it toppled over.
YouTube
The collapse of a crane sent construction workers running for their lives in a Florida city on Thursday, nearly striking a man as it toppled over.

Updated 10 hours ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The collapse of a crane sent construction workers running for their lives in a Florida city on Thursday, nearly striking a man as it toppled over.

St. Petersburg Police Department said in a tweet with the video that no one was injured and that the construction site at the new police headquarters didn't suffer major damage.

The police video captured by surveillance cameras shows the dramatic moments as the giant crane tipped over, sending two workers below sprinting away. The crane narrowly missed a worker who was trying to flee as it crashed to the ground, sending roiling clouds of dust over the construction site. The video shows at least eight workers running for their lives.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the crane was carrying a scissor lift weighing about 1,000 pounds. A worker told the newspaper that an operator who was inside the crane when it collapsed "limped away" after it fell.

Police said the crane suffered damage.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me