Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Medically assisted suicide now legal in Hawaii

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 7:54 p.m.
John Radcliffe (right), who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, watches as Hawaii Gov. David Ige signs a bill to legalize medically assisted suicide on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Honolulu. Radcliffe testified in favor of the measure and said Thursday he was happy it passed. Doctors in the state can now fulfill requests from terminally ill patients to prescribe life-ending medication. Hawaii is the sixth state, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the practice.
John Radcliffe (right), who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, watches as Hawaii Gov. David Ige signs a bill to legalize medically assisted suicide on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Honolulu. Radcliffe testified in favor of the measure and said Thursday he was happy it passed. Doctors in the state can now fulfill requests from terminally ill patients to prescribe life-ending medication. Hawaii is the sixth state, plus Washington, D.C., to legalize the practice.

Updated 4 hours ago

HONOLULU — Hawaii became the latest liberal-leaning state to legalize medically assisted suicide Thursday as the governor signed a measure into law allowing doctors to fulfill requests from terminally ill patients to prescribe life-ending medication.

“It is time for terminally ill, mentally competent Hawaii residents who are suffering to make their own end-of-life choices with dignity, grace and peace,” Gov. David Ige said.

Ige said the law was written to ensure the patient is in full control and it provides just one option available for end-of-life care, knowing assisted suicide is not for everyone.

“But we know that we have gotten to a point in our community that it does make sense to give the patient a choice to request the medication, obtain it and take it, or ultimately change their mind,” the governor said.

Hawaii's heavily Democratic lawmakers approved the legislation late last month. The state joins California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, Washington state and the District of Columbia in allowing the practice.

Critics say they are concerned that the option will lead to hasty decisions, misdiagnoses and waning support for palliative care, in which dying people can be sedated to relieve suffering.

The law has safeguards to prevent abuse. Two health care providers are required to confirm a patient's diagnosis, prognosis, ability to make decisions and that the request is voluntary.

A counselor also must determine that the patient isn't suffering from conditions that may interfere with decision-making, such as a lack of treatment of depression.

The patient must make two oral requests for the life-ending medication, with a 20-day waiting period in between, and sign a written request witnessed by two people, one of whom can't be a relative.

Criminal penalties will apply to anyone who tampers with a request or coerces a prescription for life-ending medication.

“The time was right for Hawaii to adopt this law,” said Peg Sandeen, executive director of the Death with Dignity National Center, a nonprofit advocacy group. “The safeguards Hawaii state legislators have enacted into this law will ensure that patients are in control of this process and make their own decisions at every step of the way — as is their right.”

Allowing medically assisted death has been a divisive issue in Hawaii. Last year, a similar measure passed the state Senate but was later tabled in the House.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me