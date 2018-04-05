Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Man detained after 2 explosives set off in California store

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — A man was being questioned by investigators Thursday after two explosive devices detonated inside a Sam's Club store in Southern California, police said.

No one was injured when the explosives went off inside the store in Ontario, which is about 45 miles east of Los Angeles, said Ontario Police Department spokesman Officer Eliseo Guerrero.

The man detained Thursday night had led officers on a short pursuit after he was seen leaving the store, but he eventually pulled over, Guerrero said. Bomb technicians were searching his car, but no other devices had been found, he said.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive. The man appeared to have no connection to Sam's Club, Guerrero said.

Authorities say all of the customers and employees were accounted for and there doesn't appear to be any damage to the building.

Police were also searching a home connected to the man in the neighboring city of Fontana, Guerrero said.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to assist police with the investigation.

A spokesman for Sam's Club did not immediately comment on the incident.

