World

Vehicle crashes into German crowd, leaves 3 dead, 20 injured

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Special Police officers are seen at the scene when several people were killed and injured when a car plowed into pedestrians in Muenster, western Germany on April 7, 2018
AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday in the western German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others. The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.
Associated Press
First responders work at the scene when several people were killed and injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians in Muenster, western Germany on April 7, 2018
AFP/Getty Images
People walk past Police cars in Muenster, western Germany where several people were killed and injured when a car plowed into pedestrians on April 7, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Rescue helicopters stand in Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday in the western German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others. The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.
Associated Press
BERLIN — A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday outside a popular bar in the western German city of Muenster, killing three people and injuring 20 others, police said.

Police spokesman Andreas Bode said the driver of the vehicle killed himself after the crash. He said the driver's identity was not yet known and that it was too early to speculate about his motive.

He also said six of the 20 injured people were in severe condition.

Police tweeted that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" in the city's historic downtown area where a large-scale police operation was underway.

Police said a suspicious object was found in the van and they're still examining it to see if it is dangerous. They told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash.

Muenster Mayor Markus Lewe said the reason for the crash was still unclear.

German news Television n-tv showed a narrow street sealed off with red-and-white police tape. Dozens of ambulances were waiting near the cordoned-off downtown area. Helicopters were flying overhead.

Muenster, a major university city, has about 300,000 residents and an attractive city center rebuilt after World War II.

Lino Baldi, who owns an Italian restaurant in Muenster near the scene of the crash, told Sky TG24 that the city center was packed due to a Saturday market and summer-like temperatures, which had risen to 77 degrees from just low 50s a day earlier.

