Bald eagle misses handler and lands on top of Seattle Mariners' pitcher

Not one to miss his cues, but Challenger the bald eagle mistook a Seattle Mariners' pitcher for his handler during the opening ceremony of the Minnesota Twins' home opener.

Mariners pitcher James Paxton maintained his cool as the bird tried to land on his shoulder, but eventually landed on the ground and was retrieved by his handler.

A bald eagle lands on Mariners SP James Paxton while the national anthem is playing! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/87a7gQ01pM — MLB Memes (@MLBMeme) April 6, 2018

"No, I wasn't going to run," Paxton said after Seattle's 4-2 loss to Minnesota, according to a report from www.twinCities.com .

"I figured I'm not going to outrun an eagle, so I might as well see what happens," he told the twinCities.com news reporter.

Both player and the bird were not harmed, according to the non-profit American Eagle Foundation, which cares for the 28-year-old male bald eagle for educational purposes.

Challenger regularly swoops, circles and dives during the final notes of the Star-Spangled Banner at a number of events including: Presidential Inaugurations, the World War II Memorial groundbreaking, five MLB World Series, Fiesta Bowls, NFL Pro-Bowls, and the Daytona 500.

Challenger was rescued as an eaglet after he was blown out of a wild nest in Louisiana. The bird was hand-fed by his rescuers and was too socialized with humans to live in the wild, according to the American Eagle Foundation.

The foundation issued an explanation Friday on Challenger's first mishap after "23 years of hundreds of flawless free-flight performances":

"Challenger simply thought the pitcher was one of his handlers standing near the large US flag in the outfield ready to catch him and give him a piece of salmon," the foundation said in a statement.

"The bird was simply trying to alight onto his arm."

