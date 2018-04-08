Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Mourners gather at hockey arena after tragic bus crash in Canada

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks come together at center ice wearing Broncos on the back of their jerseys for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks come together at center ice wearing Broncos on the back of their jerseys for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield stands near the Detroit Red Wings bench in a moment of silence for the deaths of members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey league team, before an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Detroit. A crash between a tractor-trailer and the bus carrying the Canadian junior hockey league team from Saskatchewan, Canada, occurred Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan, about 150 miles northeast of Saskatoon (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield stands near the Detroit Red Wings bench in a moment of silence for the deaths of members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey league team, before an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Detroit. A crash between a tractor-trailer and the bus carrying the Canadian junior hockey league team from Saskatchewan, Canada, occurred Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan, about 150 miles northeast of Saskatoon (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki, center, bows his head between Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, foreground left, and Noel Acciari, right, during a moment of silence for the Saskatchewan Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki, center, bows his head between Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, foreground left, and Noel Acciari, right, during a moment of silence for the Saskatchewan Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The inside of the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos youth hockey team, is seen in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a semi-trailer collided with the hockey team's bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed multiple people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
The inside of the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos youth hockey team, is seen in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a semi-trailer collided with the hockey team's bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed multiple people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass (30) wears 'Broncos' on his jersey and a sticker on the back of his mask in honor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims during the second period of NHL hockey game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass (30) wears 'Broncos' on his jersey and a sticker on the back of his mask in honor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims during the second period of NHL hockey game action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks come together at center ice wearing Broncos on the back of their jerseys for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks come together at center ice wearing Broncos on the back of their jerseys for a moment of silence for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims before NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed multiple people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)
People gather at a memorial set up on the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Saturday, April 7, 2018. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened when a tractor-trailer collided with a hockey team bus at a Saskatchewan highway intersection in a horrific crash that killed multiple people, including players and the coach of the Humboldt Broncos. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan — A hockey arena became the epicenter of grief for a small Canadian town Sunday as friends, relatives and those who housed members of a youth hockey team gathered to mourn 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into the team's bus.

Fourteen also were injured, some critically, in a collision that left the country, its national sport and the hockey-obsessed town of Humboldt reeling.

The bus had 29 passengers, including the driver, when it crashed at about 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35, police said. Among the dead are Broncos coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz and Jaxon Joseph, the 20-year-old son of former Penguins defenseman Chris Joseph.

Residents of this town of less than 6,000 people have been leaving flowers, team jerseys and personal tributes on the steps of the arena's entrance, forming a makeshift memorial. One tribute included a Kraft macaroni and cheese dinner box, which was a favorite meal of deceased forward Evan Thomas. A bouquet of pink roses adorned the box, which read: “to Evan, game day special, love your billet brother and sister Colten and Shelby.”

While most of the players were from elsewhere in western Canada, they were put up by families in the small town of Humboldt. Billeting families are a large part of junior hockey, with players spending years with host families.

Dennis Locke, his wife and three young children came to the arena to hang posters of Joseph. The Locke family hosted Joseph and treated him like a son.

“Best person ever,” Locke said. “Down to earth, loved playing with the kids.”

His wife wiped away tears from swollen eyes.

Forwards Jacob Leicht, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan and defensemen Stephen Wack, Adam Herold, Logan Boulet and Xavier Labelle also were among the dead, according to family members and others. Assistant coach Mark Cross, bus driver Glen Doerksen and stats keeper Brody Hinz, who was 18, were also killed.

Herold, who would have turned 17 on Thursday, played for the Regina Pat Canadians hockey team until just weeks ago, but was sent to join the Broncos for their playoff round when the Pat Canadians' season wrapped up, said John Smith, the Pat Canadians' manager.

As the names of the dead emerge, “it's getting harder and harder,” Humboldt mayor Rob Muench said. “This is going to be a long haul for us.”

Norman Mattock, a longtime season ticket holder, said his neighbor housed player Morgan Gobeil. The defenseman was severely injured and remains in serious but stable condition, Mattock said.

He said players become part of the community fabric, doing volunteer work or serving in restaurants. Three players who stayed with the same family all died in the crash, he added.

“They lost them all,” Mattock said.

The Broncos were a close-knit team who dyed their hair blond for the playoffs. The bus was driving the team to a crucial playoff game Friday against the Nipawin Hawks. Team President Kevin Garinger, who reported that one injured player had been released from the hospital, said the team will continue next year and won't disband.

A vigil was scheduled for the hockey team's home ice Sunday night, and a makeshift stage and hundreds of chairs sat ready for the memorial. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planned to attend.

The home page of the team's website was replaced with a silhouette of a man praying beneath the Broncos' logo of a mustang.

The pews were full Sunday at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Humboldt, where the Rev. Joseph Salish told parishioners that if they felt like crying, they should cry.

Between Masses, streams of people — many of them red-eyed from crying — hugged each other.

“We're devastated,” said hockey club Vice President Randolph MacLEAN. “At the center of this, we have 15 souls who'll never go home again. We have 29 lives that will never be the same.”

MacLEAN said the community comes together at the arena on game nights that draw 800 to 1,000 people to the stands.

“It's an energy that spreads through the town with road signs saying ‘Game tonight,' tickets for sale everywhere,” he said.

As is the case with small town hockey across Canada, he said, the arena is not just a recreation facility, but a focus of community life with the hockey team at its center.

With players staying with local families, working in city businesses and attending local schools, the tragedy touches every corner of Humboldt, MacLEAN said.

Canadian police said the truck driver, who was not hurt, was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said it was too early to state a cause for the crash. Police have not said whether or not the driver was impaired.

Photographs of the wreckage showed the twisted trailer with most of its wheels in the air and the bus on its side with a portion destroyed. The force of the crash sent both vehicles into the ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Police said a lot of issues remained to be investigated in the bus crash, including weather conditions at the time and any mechanical issues with the vehicles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me