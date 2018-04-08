Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

German van driver had run-ins with police, suicidal thoughts

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
First responders look on at candles and flower left at the scene where at least three people died when a vehicle plowed into busy cafe and restaurant terraces a day earlier in the western German city of Muenster, western Germany on April 8, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Flowers, candles and a sign which reads 'Why' have been left at the scene where at least three people died when a vehicle plowed into busy cafe and restaurant terraces a day earlier in the western German city of Muenster, western Germany on April 8, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Police forces and specialists of the Federal Police carry evidence from the house of the suspect Jens R. as investigations continue on April 8, 2018 in Muenster, Germany. Yesterday, a driver, reportedly a German with psychiatric problems, drove the van with high speed into a crowd of people sitting outside a pub, killing two before he committed suicide with a gun.
Getty Images
Police forces and specialists of the Federal Police carry evidence from the house of the suspect Jens R. as investigations continue on April 8, 2018 in Muenster, Germany. Yesterday, a driver, reportedly a German with psychiatric problems, drove the van with high speed into a crowd of people sitting outside a pub, killing two before he committed suicide with a gun.

MUENSTER, Germany — The 48-year-old German man who drove a van into a crowd was well-known to police, had a history of run-ins with the law and had expressed suicidal thoughts to a neighbor last month, German prosecutors said Sunday.

The man, whose name was not released, killed two people and injured 20 others Saturday afternoon by crashing into those drinking outside a popular bar in the western German city's Old Town. He then shot himself to death inside the van.

The impact of the crash was so violent that the van did not stop until it hit the pub's stone wall.

Police said Sunday that they believed he acted alone, but did not explain why they thought that.

The picture painted by police showed the suspect as a Muenster resident who was apparently financially well off but was frequently at odds with authorities and in court often. Local media reported that he is an industrial designer who once threatened his father with an ax.

Muenster Police President Hajo Kuhlisch said the man's four apartments — two in Muenster and two in Saxony — and several cars had been searched thoroughly.

Prosecutors said he had expressed suicidal plans by email to a neighbor.

