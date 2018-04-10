Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Tammy Duckworth has baby; becomes first US senator to give birth in office

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Updated 21 hours ago

CHICAGO — Sen. Tammy Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday. Her office says Duckworth is recovering well and asked for privacy.

Duckworth, a 50-year-old veteran who lost her legs in the Iraq War, is one of only 10 lawmakers who have given birth while in Congress. Her first daughter, Abigail, was born in 2014.

Duckworth says Maile's middle name is in honor of Duckworth's husband's great aunt, Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson, who was an Army officer and nurse in World War II.

She says she's grateful to friends and family and “our wonderful medical teams for everything they've done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family.”

