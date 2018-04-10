Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Alleged smuggler caught with 155,000 cigarettes during I-78 stop, police say

The Morning Call | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review

Updated 20 hours ago

State police said the driver was so nervous he was shaking, and kept looking toward the locked bed of his rented pickup truck.

What did troopers find inside that bed? Cigarettes, they said, and a lot of them.

The driver, Ahmad A. Jeaidi, is now charged with smuggling cigarettes in Friday's stop on Interstate 78 in Williams Township.

Police said he was caught with 775 cartons - equaling 7,750 packs, or 155,000 individual smokes - that he hauled from Virginia, which has the second-lowest cigarette tax in the country.

The allegations against Jeaidi represent just the latest in what authorities call a growing concern about cigarette smuggling on Pennsylvania highways. Over the last three years, police have seized tens of thousands of cartons of contraband cigarettes, mostly from Virginia or North Carolina, and garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes as a result, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The freight is usually just passing through Pennsylvania, headed to states such as New York or New Jersey, which have some of the country's highest cigarette taxes. There are profits to be made in the trade, since the average price for a pack of cigarettes in Virginia is $5.25, compared to $13 in New York.

According to the complaint against Jeaidi, he was driving a rented truck with Ohio license plates when a trooper began following him on eastbound I-78. When Jeaidi drove nearly a mile in the left lane without passing another car, he was pulled over by police.

Jeaidi, 26, of Philadelphia was “very nervous, shaking and avoiding eye contact with me at all cost,” Trooper Jeffrey Smull wrote.

Jeaidi agreed to allow troopers to search the truck's bed, but claimed he could not find the key to open the cover, police said. Using a light, police said they were able to see several hundred cartons of cigarettes inside.

Police said the truck's entire bed was packed with cigarettes bearing Virginia tax stamps. Jeaidi indicated he purchased them in that state the day before, police said.

Jeaidi is charged with a felony of possessing unstamped cigarettes, a misdemeanor of possessing untaxed cigarettes and a summary offense of misusing the passing lane. He is free on $25,000 bail.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me