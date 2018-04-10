Alleged smuggler caught with 155,000 cigarettes during I-78 stop, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police said the driver was so nervous he was shaking, and kept looking toward the locked bed of his rented pickup truck.

What did troopers find inside that bed? Cigarettes, they said, and a lot of them.

The driver, Ahmad A. Jeaidi, is now charged with smuggling cigarettes in Friday's stop on Interstate 78 in Williams Township.

Police said he was caught with 775 cartons - equaling 7,750 packs, or 155,000 individual smokes - that he hauled from Virginia, which has the second-lowest cigarette tax in the country.

The allegations against Jeaidi represent just the latest in what authorities call a growing concern about cigarette smuggling on Pennsylvania highways. Over the last three years, police have seized tens of thousands of cartons of contraband cigarettes, mostly from Virginia or North Carolina, and garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes as a result, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The freight is usually just passing through Pennsylvania, headed to states such as New York or New Jersey, which have some of the country's highest cigarette taxes. There are profits to be made in the trade, since the average price for a pack of cigarettes in Virginia is $5.25, compared to $13 in New York.

According to the complaint against Jeaidi, he was driving a rented truck with Ohio license plates when a trooper began following him on eastbound I-78. When Jeaidi drove nearly a mile in the left lane without passing another car, he was pulled over by police.

Jeaidi, 26, of Philadelphia was “very nervous, shaking and avoiding eye contact with me at all cost,” Trooper Jeffrey Smull wrote.

Jeaidi agreed to allow troopers to search the truck's bed, but claimed he could not find the key to open the cover, police said. Using a light, police said they were able to see several hundred cartons of cigarettes inside.

Police said the truck's entire bed was packed with cigarettes bearing Virginia tax stamps. Jeaidi indicated he purchased them in that state the day before, police said.

Jeaidi is charged with a felony of possessing unstamped cigarettes, a misdemeanor of possessing untaxed cigarettes and a summary offense of misusing the passing lane. He is free on $25,000 bail.