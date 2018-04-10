Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Miami students walk out to protest off-campus gun violence

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Students from Northwestern march into the Liberty Square neighborhood of Miami Monday, April 9, 2018 where four young men were shot Sunday afternoon. The students were part of a lunchtime walk out to protest against the gun violence in their neighborhood.
Students from Northwestern march into the Liberty Square neighborhood of Miami Monday, April 9, 2018 where four young men were shot Sunday afternoon. The students were part of a lunchtime walk out to protest against the gun violence in their neighborhood.

Updated 14 hours ago

MIAMI — Hundreds of students have walked out of their Miami high school to protest gun violence after four current or former classmates were shot off campus.

The students chanted “no justice, no peace” Tuesday and carried “enough is enough” signs outside Northwestern Senior High School.

They staged the protest after the weekend shooting deaths of 17-year-old Kimson Green, a 10th-grader who was about to become a member of the National Honor Society, and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon, a former Northwestern student. Two other current or former classmates were wounded.

The shooting happened Sunday at an apartment complex in the Liberty City neighborhood, which is plagued by gun violence.

No arrests have been made.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me