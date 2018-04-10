Michigan farmer gets jail time in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HOWELL, Mich. — A Michigan farmer charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.

Sixty-one-year-old Keith E. Huck Jr. of Livingston County's Cohoctah Township learned his punishment Monday after earlier pleading guilty to reduced charges, including animal abandonment and failure to bury a dead animal.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports Huck told the court it was how he makes a living and “just a big loss.”

Huck was charged last year after cows were found in what authorities described as various states of decay. Officials say three pigs and five cows were recovered alive from barns on properties owned by Huck about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Huck is scheduled to report to jail on Friday.

Dorothy Davies, director of Sanctuary and Safe Haven for Animals Farm in Manchester, called the sentence “a travesty.”

Davies is caring for the five cows and three pigs that were found alive. She said she still recalls the horrifying visit to the property, when she was stepping on bones of cows that she believes died of starvation — not “shipping fever.”

“I'm glad it is over, but this is what happens? Nothing? I've been rescuing animals for 35 years and I've never seen anything this bad.”

The surviving cows and pigs are doing much better, although they may have long-term issues, Davies added. They will remain at the sanctuary for the rest of their lives.