World

Overnight landslide leaves 6 missing in southern Japan

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
A landslide site is seen Wednesday April 11, 2018 in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, in southern Japan. Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency says the landslide occurred around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in Oita prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands. The agency said it left six missing and damaged four homes. (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP)
A landslide site is seen Wednesday April 11, 2018 in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, in southern Japan. Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency says the landslide occurred around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in Oita prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands. The agency said it left six missing and damaged four homes. (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO — Rescuers were searching Wednesday for six people after an overnight landslide buried a small cluster of houses at the foot of a steep slope in southern Japan.

The landslide, which occurred around 3:50 a.m., damaged four homes in Oita prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Four people from one house have been confirmed safe, but six are missing from the three others, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said.

Aerial photographs from Japanese news media showed a denuded swath on a thickly forested mountainside. At the bottom, a huge mound of earth and tree trunks buried houses, blocked the road in front of them and spilled over into fields on the other side. Blue-suited rescue workers could be seen on top of the rubble.

The cause of the landslide wasn't immediately clear. It occurred in a mountainous inland area known as Yabakei, which is famous for its fall foliage. Oita is also popular among tourists for its hot springs resorts.

