Gas prices this summer will be higher than last summer's prices, agency predicts
Updated 2 hours ago
Gasoline prices are going to run about 26 cents per gallon higher this summer than they did last summer, according to the Energy Information Administration. Nationally, prices will average $2.74 per gallon, the agency said.
Pennsylvania gas prices tend to run above the national average. The national average price Thursday is $2.675 while the average in Pennsylvania is $2.886, or about 21 cents per gallon higher, according to AAA.
Gasoline prices typically increase in the summer because people drive more and increase the demand. The Energy Information Administration projects gasoline consumption this summer will average 9.6 million barrels per day, a 0.2 percent increase over last summer's consumption.
Federal and state regulations also require the use of summer-grade gasoline, which costs more to make, the agency said.
