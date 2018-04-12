Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Major snowstorm to evolve into blizzard, halt travel in north-central U.S.

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
AccuWeather
AccuWeather

Updated 19 hours ago

Just as the Pittsburgh region is finally enjoying a few days of spring weather, with temperatures rising into the 70s, a late-season blizzard is expected to hit parts of the northern and central Plains to the Upper Midwest from Friday to Sunday night.

According to AccuWeather, the heavy rate of snow and gusty winds will cause extensive blowing and drifting snow and difficult, if not impossible, travel conditions this weekend.

The worst travel conditions are likely to be centered on the Interstate 35 and 90 corridors.

Airline passengers should anticipate major flight delays and a high number of flight cancellations centered on Minneapolis, a major hub, AccuWeather said.

Significant turbulence is likely and may lead to issues during landing and takeoff well away from the center of the blizzard and may impact the hubs of Denver, St. Louis and Chicago.

The area likely to receive between 6 and 12 inches of snow is forecast to extend from eastern Montana to northeastern Wyoming, much of South Dakota, southern North Dakota, northern Nebraska, much of southern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin .

Blizzard conditions are projected from much of Nebraska, South Dakota and southern North Dakota to central and southern Minnesota to northern Wisconsin.

The storm has the potential to bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to part of the same area that is likely to experience blizzard conditions.

Other major cities in the region likely to be adversely affected by the snowstorm include Sioux City, Iowa; Valentine, Neb.; Rapid City, Huron and Pierre, S.D.; Miles City, Mont.; Ortonville, Minn.; and Eau Claire, Wis.

“The strong wind aspect of the storm, in lieu of snow, can lead to power outages and property damage over a broad area of the Plains,” AccuWeather meteorologist Rich Putnam said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

