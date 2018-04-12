Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Holocaust study: Two-thirds of millennials don't know what Auschwitz is

The Washington Post | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Young orthodox Jews sits in front of the gate to Birkenau during the 'March of the Living', a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, on April 12, 2018 in Oswiecim (Auschwitz), Poland. Held for the 30th time, organisers say the annual March of the Living is the world's largest single Holocaust memorial event. Thousands of young Jews from more than 40 nations marched alongside a handful of Holocaust survivors and Polish teenagers in homage to the victims of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau WWII death camp in southern Poland.
AFP/Getty Images
Young orthodox Jews sits in front of the gate to Birkenau during the 'March of the Living', a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, on April 12, 2018 in Oswiecim (Auschwitz), Poland. Held for the 30th time, organisers say the annual March of the Living is the world's largest single Holocaust memorial event. Thousands of young Jews from more than 40 nations marched alongside a handful of Holocaust survivors and Polish teenagers in homage to the victims of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau WWII death camp in southern Poland.
People take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
People take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
People take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 12, 2018.
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
People take part in the annual 'March of the Living' to commemorate the Holocaust, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Zoltan Matyah from the US, survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp, shows the number tattooed on his arm in front of the main gate to the camp before the annual 'March of the Living' in Oswiecim on April 12, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Zoltan Matyah from the US, survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp, shows the number tattooed on his arm in front of the main gate to the camp before the annual 'March of the Living' in Oswiecim on April 12, 2018.
A group of young Jews visits the Death Wall at the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz ahead of the yearly March of the Living, a Holocaust remembrance march, in Oswiecim, Poland, on Thursday April 12, 2018.
AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
A group of young Jews visits the Death Wall at the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz ahead of the yearly March of the Living, a Holocaust remembrance march, in Oswiecim, Poland, on Thursday April 12, 2018.

Two-thirds of American millennials cannot identify what Auschwitz is, according to a study released on Holocaust Memorial Day that found that knowledge of the genocide that killed 6 million Jews during World War II is rapidly fading among American adults, especially those ages 18 to 34.

Twenty-two percent of millennials said they haven't heard of the Holocaust or are not sure whether they've heard of it - twice the percentage of U.S. adults as a whole who said the same.

The study, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, interviewed 1,350 American adults in February.

Asked to identify what Auschwitz is, 41 percent of American adults as a whole and 66 percent of millennials could not come up with a correct response identifying it as a concentration camp or extermination camp. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says that at least 1.3 million people were deported to the camp, run by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland, from 1940 to 1945, and 1.1 million of them were killed. It was the largest concentration camp among many built by the Nazis during their campaign to wipe out the Jews and other groups.

The survey found a low awareness of nations other than Germany where the Holocaust occurred: Just 5 to 6 percent of U.S. adults knew that Jews were killed in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, where 90 percent of the local Jewish populations were murdered. Just 37 percent of U.S. adults knew that Jews from Poland were killed; Poland was home to 3.5 million Jewish Holocaust victims.

Respondents indicated much more awareness of modern-day bias against Jews, with 68 percent saying anti-Semitism is present in America today, and 51 percent saying there are “many” or “a great deal of” neo-Nazis in the United States today.

Despite the lack of historical knowledge, the survey found a desire for Holocaust education - 93 percent said in response to a question toward the end of the survey that all students should learn about the Holocaust in school. Perhaps because respondents feel that lack of knowledge is a real threat to the future: 58 percent said they believe something like the Holocaust could happen again.

The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

