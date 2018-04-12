Arizona governor proposes 20% teacher raises by 2020

PHOENIX — Caving to demands from teachers who have protested low pay and school funding shortfalls for weeks, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rolled out a proposal Thursday promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020 and pledged to push the proposal through the Legislature in the coming weeks.

The Republican governor's announcement came after more than a month of protests at the state Capitol and at schools across Arizona that were fueled in part by successful teacher walkouts in West Virginia and Oklahoma.

“Today is a good day for teachers in Arizona,” Ducey said to open a news briefing.

Teachers who organized a grassroots effort that drew more than 40,000 members did not immediately react to the proposal, but a school advocate who helped block a Ducey-backed voucher proposal was on the stage behind him and said they would likely be on board — if the proposal isn't changed at the Legislature.

“We're all unified in that if this plays out the way that it's being said today, then this is a major step forward,” said Dawn Penich-Thacker, a spokeswoman for Save Our Schools Arizona, who spoke to an organizer of the teacher group. “There's a lot more to do, but it's a good-faith gesture that we think is something to continue working together on.”

The developments come after a group formed in March called Arizona Educators United signed up more than 40,000 teachers and support staff. Teachers and others held walk-ins at more than 1,000 schools Wednesday to draw attention to their demands.

Up until early this week, Ducey said he was sticking to his plan to give teachers only a 1 percent pay raise this year.

Ducey changed his tone after Arizona Educators United threatened a walkout and said a strike date could be set soon.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation, with elementary instructors earning a median 2017 wage of $43,280 and high school teachers $46,470, the third and sixth lowest in the nation, respectively, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Adjusted for local cost of living, federal figures show elementary teachers actually rank 49th in earnings and high school teachers 48th.

Ducey says the average teacher earned $48,372 last year. Under his proposal, average teacher pay would go to $58,130 by the start of 2020, Ducey said, without taking money he promised earlier in the year to restore previous funding cuts.

The teacher pay boost will cost $274 million for the coming school year and $650 million by 2020 and go into the base school formula that increases for inflation each year.

A coalition earlier this year called on the governor and lawmakers to restore about $1 billion in education.

The proposal rolled out by the Republican governor Thursday doesn't increase funding for other school needs or provide raises for school staff that the grassroots teachers group demanded. But he already proposed $100 million in his budget plan as a start to restoring nearly $400 million cuts made earlier in the decade — including $117 million he cut in 2015.

“We know that there are other needs in public education, so there will be no shell games,” Ducey said. “This investment will be in addition to the $371 million in district additional assistance which will provide flexible funding for Arizona schools' most pressing needs — fixing school infrastructure, modernizing curriculum, school buses and updating classroom technologies.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker J.D. Mesnard outlined a plan to boost teacher pay by 6 percent in the coming school year with annual increases that could lead to a 23 percent increase at the end of five years. However, the proposal does it by redirecting cash already committed or planned for school districts in coming years, so school districts would feel the squeeze.

A growing economy is boosting state revenues and cutting caseloads in social services agencies, freeing up cash for teacher raises, Ducey said. He's also said he would cancel some of the planned spending in his budget and using savings from government efficiencies.

Mesnard stood with Ducey as his fellow Republican rolled out his plan, and later said his proposal was meant to show more teacher pay was possible.

“I think what's very clear is that we all share the same priorities,” Mesnard said. “We want to get more money into the classroom, more money into teacher pay, and it's always been about how we go about achieving that.”

Arizona PTA president Beth Simek, who supported the statewide activist movement and was involved with the discussions for the governor's proposal, called it “a huge step forward.”

She said the governor is meeting the grassroots activists halfway.

“The governor saw that this was a huge priority,” she said. “He saw the #RedforEd movement; he heard what we had to say.”

The next step is getting legislators on board with the plan. Simek said she'll continue lobbying at the Capitol to gin up support for the plan — and she credited the widespread activism for getting Ducey to act.

“Things like this happened because we stopped paying attention, we stopped being engaged and we stopped being involved,” she said. “By being engaged and involved, we held their feet to the fire. We need to keep that up.”