Incestuous relationship ends with murder-suicide in Conn., death of baby in N.C.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police investigators suspect a father and daughter in an incestuous relationship died in an apparent murder-suicide early Thursday near New Milford, some time after their baby was killed hundreds of miles away in North Carolina.

Katie Pladl, 20, and her birth father, Steven Pladl, 45, had been accused of having an incestuous relationship by police in Virginia. Their 7-month-old son, Bennett, was found dead when police visited Steven Pladl's North Carolina home at 9 a.m. Thursday after getting a call from Steven Pladl's mother.

A police source told The Hartford Courant the suspected shooter, Steven Pladl, fired dozens of rounds from an AR-15 into the vehicle occupied by Katie Pladl and her adoptive father. The woman's adoptive father, Anthony Fusco of Wingdale, N.Y., was killed alongside Katie Pladl. Police said they found a gun in Steven Pladl's Honda Odyssey.

Police in North Carolina said Steven Pladl was last seen Wednesday night when he went to pick up the child from his mother. Steven Pladl's mother then called Knightdale, N.C., police early Thursday with concerns about the boy, officials said.

It is unclear when 7-month-old Bennett Pladl was killed. But 20 minutes before North Carolina authorities found the child Thursday, police in New Milford learned of the deadly shooting at Routes 7 and 55.

Responding to a 911 call from a passerby about 9 a.m., officers found two victims, later identified as Katie Pladl and Fusco. Both had been fatally shot.

Officers quickly learned a Honda Odyssey with North Carolina plates was involved in the shooting. Police said the van was found just over the New York state line in Dover, about five miles from the New Milford shooting.

When officers approached the still-running vehicle, they found the driver dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. North Carolina police confirmed that Steven Pladl was the dead man.

“The investigation is very active, very fluid right now,” said Lt. Lawrence Ash of the New Milford police. “We believe there is a nexus between the suspect here and the homicide of a child in Knightdale, N.C.”

As these departments were probing separate deaths, detectives across jurisdictions began to work together “to kind of piece together how these events were connected,” Knightdale police Chief Lawrence Capp said.

“There was a lot of cooperation, a lot of sharing, and I think we have a pretty good handle on what transpired,” Capp said.

Working off a Virginia warrant, Knightdale police had taken both the birth father and daughter into custody on incest charges in January. Media reports say both were released on bond after appearing in court in Virginia, but Katie Pladl was barred from contacting Steven Pladl and sent to live with her adoptive parents in New York. While facing these charges, police said Steven Pladl's mother cared for the child.

Citing police records, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Steven Pladl had told his wife last year that he had impregnated his daughter and that they planned to marry.

Katie Pladl was born in 1998 and then put up for adoption, CBS 17 in North Carolina reported. An arrest warrant for the two said they reconnected via social media when Katie turned 18 and eventually moved to North Carolina, according to CBS 17.

New Milford police declined to officially identify the victims Thursday night. A number of officers remained on the scene through the evening and New Milford police plan to provide details early Friday. The office of the chief medical examiner arrived about 6:30 p.m. to take the bodies to Farmington for an autopsy.

As the probe continues, police in both New Milford and Knightdale said it is too soon to speculate on what motivated the shooting. Law enforcement continued to check on the welfare of the remaining family.

“We are very saddened by today's events. This is not common in our community, but unfortunately, they are not uncommon in our society,” Capp said. “We are heartbroken over the death of this child. And, like you, we are trying to make sense of all the factors that led up to this senseless taking of life.”