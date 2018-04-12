Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump expected to pardon former Cheney aide 'Scooter' Libby

The Washington Post | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, former chief of staff for Vice President Dick Cheney, leaves U.S. Federal Court in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2007.
Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, former chief of staff for Vice President Dick Cheney, leaves U.S. Federal Court in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2007.

Updated 12 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump is expected to pardon Lewis “Scooter” Libby, according to a senior administration official, giving an olive branch to a George W. Bush administration staffer that the former president himself declined to grant.

It is unclear why Trump is making the move, but the pardon has been under consideration for several months, two people familiar with the president's thinking said. Trump has often privately expressed a willingness to pardon Libby, who was convicted for obstruction of justice and perjury in the disclosure of a CIA agent's name.

Trump could always change his mind, the senior administration official said. The timing of the pardon is unclear.

The news was first reported by ABC News.

Libby was the chief of staff to Vice President Richard Cheney and a controversial figure in the Bush administration.

Bush, whom Trump often derides in caustic terms, could not be convinced to pardon Libby. He was lobbied aggressively by Cheney, and his refusal was said to have caused a strain in the relationship between the two men.

Trump, who often rails against disclosures to the news media but was a longtime anonymous source himself, appears to have chosen to forgive Libby for his role in the disclosure of CIA Agent Valerie Plame's idenitfication.

Libby was convicted of making false statements, perjury and obstruction of justice in the 2007 investigation of Plame, a former covert CIA agent and the wife of former ambassador Joseph Wilson IV.

Libby was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $250,000, but his sentence was commuted by Bush. Though spared jail time, Libby was not pardoned.

The chief federal prosecutor in Libby's case was Patrick Fitzgerald, then the U.S. attorney from the Northern District of Illinois. Fitzgerald is a longtime friend and colleague of James Comey, the fired FBI director whose new memoir paints a scathing portrait of Trump's character and conduct in office.

Trump has rarely used his presidential power to pardon, but last August granted clemency to Joe Arpaio, a controversial Arizona sheriff who had been a longtime Trump ally and campaign-trail companion.

Arpaio was found in contempt of court for defying a federal judge's order to stop detaining people simply because he suspected them for being undocumented immigrants. In addition to racial profiling, Arpaio was long criticized for what many in the community decried as inhumane prisons in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

Trump and Arpaio's political alliance dates to the “birther” movement earlier this decade. Both men were outspoken leaders of the campaign to undermine President Barack Obama by spreading the lie that he was born outside the United States when in fact he was born in Hawaii.

John Dowd, a former Trump lawyer, floated pardons to former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Post has reported. Manafort has since been charged with more than a dozen offenses, while Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me