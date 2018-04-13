Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Pennsylvania teens to get birthday voting forms from gun control groups

Tribune News Service | Friday, April 13, 2018, 1:15 a.m.
Gun control supporters hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue during the 'March for Our Lives' rally March 24, 2018, in Washington.
Gun control supporters hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue during the 'March for Our Lives' rally March 24, 2018, in Washington.

Updated 10 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A coalition of gun control and progressive millennial outreach groups will be mailing teenagers a present for their 18th birthday: a voter registration form.

The coalition is targeting vulnerable pro-gun Republicans in 10 states with the Our Lives, Our Vote drive and hopes to register 50,000 18- and 19-year-olds through the initiative ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

States where teens can expect a birthday voting package include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

“America's children took to the streets and led marches with a unified message that rang out across the country: we need a Congress that will protect us,” former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords said in a statement Thursday.

Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain and former astronaut, co-founded a lobbying group and PAC in Giffords' name that supports candidates and policies promoting more gun control. Giffords was shot and nearly killed in 2011 at a constituent event in Arizona.

She is joined in the effort by Everytown for Gun Safety, a partnership of more than 1,000 current and former mayors in the United States, and NextGen America, a liberal group funded by billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer that is focused on turning out millennials in 2018.

“The politicians who have pocketed millions from the NRA and done nothing to make our schools and communities safer will be voted out by the young Americans that are reminding our country to be better, to dream bigger,” Giffords said.

“We are making sure that they have the opportunity to cast their ballots for the first time and truly make a difference.”

The coalition has pledged an initial $1.5 million to the new registration drive that also will target young people online with digital advertisements.

In some cases, funds and resources will be funneled toward grassroots organizations registering young people face to face.

Organizers hope to capitalize on the recent wave of political energy among young people over the gun violence issue to reclaim Democratic majorities in Congress.

At the “March For Our Lives” in Washington last month, survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 19 people were killed, delivered a consistent message: Get out and vote in November.

“We are proud to encourage those efforts,” Steyer said in a statement Thursday on helping teenagers and other young people register. “The politicians who continue to drag their feet on laws to protect Americans in order to appease the gun lobby have a simple choice: Listen to the voices of our nation's youth, or find a new job.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me