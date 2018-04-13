Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Gallup poll finds Trump's approval rate declining

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 13, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, N.H., October 28, 2016.
President Trump's public standing took a tumble this month as he intensified his Twitter attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller.

A new Gallup poll conducted April 2-11 found 38 percent of those queried had a favorable view of the president, while 59 percent viewed Trump unfavorably.

The poll came out as national news outlets vetted former FBI Director James Comey's assessment of Trump . In his new book “A Higher Loyalty,” Comey, who Trump fired last year, compared the president's management style to that of a mafia boss. Trump fired back Friday, calling Comey a “slime ball.”

The Gallup poll said Trump's favorability rating was at its highest — 46 percent — in February 2017, just weeks after he took office.

Late last year, Trump's favorability rating climbed to 41 percent.

While Trump's negative numbers outweigh his positives, Mueller, the former FBI director who is leading the special investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, has a 36 percent positive rating compared to 28 percent negative. More than a third of those responding to the poll had no opinion on Mueller.

