World

3 dead after police chase, crash following gun shop burglary

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say three people are dead and a fourth is critically injured after a police chase and crash following a gun shop burglary in southwestern Michigan.

The Berrien County sheriff's office says a break-in was reported early Sunday at the Black Arsenal Gun Store. Lincoln Township police determined several guns were missing. A witness described an SUV leaving the scene, and a deputy spotted it on Interstate 94.

Authorities say the deputy stopped the SUV, but it sped off and exited the freeway before crashing into a tree in Royalton Township.

Police say 20-year-old driver Jamahri Jayshaun Fuller died along with 17-year-old Davion Marquez Patton and 17-year-old Allan Trevon-James Velox. A 17-year-old was hospitalized. All were from Benton Harbor.

Police found all eight stolen guns at the crash scene.

