Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

LAS VEGAS — The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a “60 Minutes” investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

Investigators with the news program found that between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017, the Las Vegas airline experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents, including aborted takeoffs, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions and midair engine failures.

More than a year's worth of Federal Aviation Administration reports for Allegiant and seven other airlines show that the carrier was on average nearly three and a half times more likely to have a midair breakdown than Delta, United, American, Spirit, or JetBlue.

Captain Eric Gust, vice president of operations at Allegiant, said in a prepared statement that “60 Minutes” aired a “false narrative about Allegiant and the FAA, which he said exercises “rigorous oversight” of the airline. Gust also said Allegiant complies with all FAA requirements and participates in numerous voluntary safety programs.

“To suggest that Allegiant would engage in the practice of asking team members to violate company and regulatory obligations is offensive and defamatory,” he said.

In May 2006, an Allegiant flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, to Pittsburgh International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after it experienced severe turbulence and took a nosedive.

“I thought, ‘the plane's going down, and I'm going to die.' It was like the plane's falling out of the sky,” Malachi Witt of Avon Lake, Ohio, said in a phone interview after the ordeal.

The force of the dive injured three passengers and four flight attendants, who were later hospitalized.

Allegiant's safety record has long been in question.

From Jan. 1, 2015, through March 2016, about 300 pages or Federal Aviation Administration records for Allegiant showed a pattern of safety problems that triggered a relatively large number of aborted takeoffs, emergency descents and emergency landings, the Washington Post reported .

At the time, The Post reported Allegiant had about nine times as many serious incidents over that period as Delta Air Lines had with similar types of planes of similar vintage — even though Delta was flying about three times as many such planes.

Allegiant offers nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to 14 destinations, including San Juan, Puerto Rico, and six destinations in Florida.

The airline most recently launched nonstop service to Sarasota/Bradenton.

