Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Stoneman Douglas HS

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Seventeen people dressed as angels stand Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for those killed in a shooting on Feb. 14. Organizer Terry Decarlo said the idea originated after the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was tortured and murdered in 1998. Decarlo said the costumes now travel to disasters and mass shootings around the country. “We want to the survivors to know angels are looking over them and protecting them,” Decarlo said. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)
Seventeen people dressed as angels stand Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., for those killed in a shooting on Feb. 14. Organizer Terry Decarlo said the idea originated after the death of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was tortured and murdered in 1998. Decarlo said the costumes now travel to disasters and mass shootings around the country. “We want to the survivors to know angels are looking over them and protecting them,” Decarlo said. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

Updated 19 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Newly released reports are providing more details about the law enforcement response to the massacre of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The Coral Springs police released reports on Monday from several of its responding officers, who say Broward County deputies got there first but had not entered the building where people were attacked.

Officer Gil Monzon wrote that two deputies told him they didn't know where the shooter was. But Monzon said he could see a victim lying next to the freshman building, and bullet marks in the third-floor windows. He and three other Coral Springs officers went inside and found other dead and wounded victims.

Broward deputies have been criticized for not immediately trying to confront 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me