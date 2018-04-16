This is the last week to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's now or never for any Toys “R” Us gift cards you might have lying around.

Saturday is the last day to use gift cards as the national toy retailer prepares to shut down.

A liquidation sale began March 23. It's unclear when most Toys “R” Us stores will close their doors for good, but the majority are open, according to the Toys “R” Us website .

Gift cards must be used in-store, because Toys “R” Us no longer accepts online orders.

Coupons are no longer valid, but the company promises “deep discounts” as it sells its remaining inventory.

There are five Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

There's a chance Toys “R” Us could continue to exist in some form if toy magnate Isaac Larian has his way. On Friday, Larian offered $675 million to buy more than 200 of the remaining 735 locations. Larian is CEO of MGA Entertainment, which makes Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.