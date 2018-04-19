Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

It's (another) boy! Michigan family with 13 sons gets No. 14

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
PxHere

Updated 9 hours ago

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Michigan couple with 13 sons has welcomed a 14th into the family.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Jay and Kateri Schwandt's latest addition was born Wednesday evening, five days before the baby's expected due date. WOOD-TV reports the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Jay Schwandt was happy that mom and baby had a safe delivery. The baby's name hasn't been announced.

Kateri Schwandt has said she's used to large families, as one of 14 children herself. As with their last few children, the couple decided against learning the baby's sex before the birth. The Schwandts live in Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, and their eldest son is in his 20s.

