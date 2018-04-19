3 reportedly fired from LA Fitness over racial profiling incident

Just as furor over the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is at a fever pitch, now comes news that three employees have been reportedly fired from a New Jersey LA Fitness for nearly the same thing.

The New York Daily News reports an employee at the Secaucus location called police Monday to escort two black men from the gym.

Tshyrad Oates, one of the men kicked out, posted the encounter on his Facebook page in text and a series of videos.

He said he was visiting on a four-day guest pass with his friend, a longtime LA Fitness member.

"After about a half hour I was approached by this same employee telling me that I had to leave or pay and I explained to her that I just signed in with her with the guest pass," Oates wrote on Facebook.

"She stated that it was my friend who did not pay (unaware that her manager had already signed him in with his membership pass). My friend stated to her that he is an active and current member and that his gym tag was in his locker. He felt racially profiled and embarrassed by the harassment of this LA Fitness employee in front of other members at the gym."

That's when the police showed up.

"We explained to them about our guest pass and rescanned my friend's member tag and it resulted in current active statues. (The LA Fitness employee did look at the computer screen that showed current member status and said nothing)," he wrote.

NJ.com contacted the Secaucus location and was told by a worker who answered the phone that the manager who appeared in the video and two other workers had been "removed from the company."

In a statement to NJ.com, LA Fitness said it had apologized to the customer and made it know that his membership is still valid.

"Regrettably, our staff unnecessarily escalated the situation and called the police rather than work through it, " the statement said. "Clearly, this is a long time member with a current, valid membership. We want to clarify that no membership was cancelled and no one, including the member's guest, was banned from the club. We have spoken to the member to apologize and assured him that he and his guests are welcome in our clubs at all times."