Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

3 reportedly fired from LA Fitness over racial profiling incident

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
LA Fitness
Brendan Ross/LA Fitness
LA Fitness

Updated 8 hours ago

Just as furor over the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is at a fever pitch, now comes news that three employees have been reportedly fired from a New Jersey LA Fitness for nearly the same thing.

The New York Daily News reports an employee at the Secaucus location called police Monday to escort two black men from the gym.

Tshyrad Oates, one of the men kicked out, posted the encounter on his Facebook page in text and a series of videos.

He said he was visiting on a four-day guest pass with his friend, a longtime LA Fitness member.

"After about a half hour I was approached by this same employee telling me that I had to leave or pay and I explained to her that I just signed in with her with the guest pass," Oates wrote on Facebook.

"She stated that it was my friend who did not pay (unaware that her manager had already signed him in with his membership pass). My friend stated to her that he is an active and current member and that his gym tag was in his locker. He felt racially profiled and embarrassed by the harassment of this LA Fitness employee in front of other members at the gym."

That's when the police showed up.

"We explained to them about our guest pass and rescanned my friend's member tag and it resulted in current active statues. (The LA Fitness employee did look at the computer screen that showed current member status and said nothing)," he wrote.

NJ.com contacted the Secaucus location and was told by a worker who answered the phone that the manager who appeared in the video and two other workers had been "removed from the company."

In a statement to NJ.com, LA Fitness said it had apologized to the customer and made it know that his membership is still valid.

"Regrettably, our staff unnecessarily escalated the situation and called the police rather than work through it, " the statement said. "Clearly, this is a long time member with a current, valid membership. We want to clarify that no membership was cancelled and no one, including the member's guest, was banned from the club. We have spoken to the member to apologize and assured him that he and his guests are welcome in our clubs at all times."

Related Content
Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives
PHILADELPHIA — Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks said they were just waiting for a business meeting — and a week later still ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me