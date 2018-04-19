Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Protesters want release of frat video deemed racist, sexist

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 9:54 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Protesters at New York's Syracuse University have demanded that the school release video showing racist and sexist behavior by members of a now-suspended fraternity.

The school's chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.

“I am appalled by this and deeply concerned for all members of our community,” Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in an email, according to The Post-Standard.

Theta Tau is investigating and said the behaviors described were not representative of its “very diverse organization.”

On Tuesday, California Polytechnic State University suspended all fraternities and sororities after photos surfaced showing fraternity members in blackface.

Syracuse University held a gathering Wednesday to promote “community dialogue.” Later, about 100 people marched through the campus carrying signs and chanting. Then, 400 attended a three-hour discussion, venting frustrations over what they view as systemic racism and sexism at the school.

The topics included a 2014 video that showed an SU women's soccer player directing racial and homophobic slurs at another person.

Students at the discussion recommended leading by example, making certain African-American Studies courses mandatory and finding a better way to organize.

“This gives me a reason to stay here until they fix things,” junior Saumya Melwani said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me