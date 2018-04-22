Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Another crude video surfaces after fraternity's expulsion

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9:19 a.m.
Syracuse University students gather outside Hendricks Chapel on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 to protest a video made by members of a now-suspended fraternity showing racist and sexist behavior in Syracuse, N.Y. The school's chancellor, Ken Syverud, described the video involving members of Theta Tau, a professional engineering fraternity, as racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and hostile to people with disabilities. He said the videos were turned over to the school's Department of Public Safety for possible disciplinary or legal action.
The Syracuse Newspapers
Updated 11 hours ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University has expelled a fraternity over an offensive video that members say was intended as satire, but the controversy is continuing with the emergence of more video simulating a sexual assault of a disabled person.

Chancellor Kent Syverud calls the latest video clip “appalling and disgusting” in a statement Sunday on the New York school's website. Syverud says he and other administrators will gather with students to discuss the matter Sunday evening.

Campus newspaper The Daily Orange posted the latest video Saturday, after Theta Tau's expulsion. The clip appears to stem from the same event as the video of pantomimed sex acts and racist remarks that prompted the expulsion.

The fraternity apologized for the video Friday. It hasn't immediately responded to emails Saturday and Sunday about subsequent developments.

