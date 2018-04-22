Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

He 'was going to have to work to kill me'

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several people to death before dawn, according to police, who credited Shaw, a customer with saving lives by wresting the assailant's weapon away.
The Tennessean
James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several people to death before dawn, according to police, who credited Shaw, a customer with saving lives by wresting the assailant's weapon away.
Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr. who stopped the shooting at a Waffle House where a gunman opened fire killing four and injuring two attends a press conference on April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. . Shaw, Jr., 29, took action disarming the gunman and ultimately forcing him out of the Waffle House restaurant. Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, is person of interest in the shooting and is suspected to have left the scene naked.
Getty Images
Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr. who stopped the shooting at a Waffle House where a gunman opened fire killing four and injuring two attends a press conference on April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. . Shaw, Jr., 29, took action disarming the gunman and ultimately forcing him out of the Waffle House restaurant. Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois, is person of interest in the shooting and is suspected to have left the scene naked.
Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr. who stopped the shooting at a Waffle House where a gunman opened fire killing four and injuring two attends a press conference with FBI Special Agent In Charge, Matthew Espenshade (left) and Metro Nashville Mayor David Briley (right) on April 22, 2018 in Nashville.
Getty Images
Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr. who stopped the shooting at a Waffle House where a gunman opened fire killing four and injuring two attends a press conference with FBI Special Agent In Charge, Matthew Espenshade (left) and Metro Nashville Mayor David Briley (right) on April 22, 2018 in Nashville.

Updated 8 hours ago

NASHVILLE — The man who wrestled the gun away from the Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect said Sunday if he were going to die, the gunman would "have to work to kill me."

Police are calling James Shaw Jr. a hero for saving lives in the crowded restaurant, but the 29-year-old Nashville resident said he only made a split-second decision to do all he could to challenge the shooter and save himself from being killed.

Shaw said at a news conference Sunday he had spent an evening out at a nightclub and entered the restaurant minutes ahead of the gunman's arrival. He said he and another friend were seated at a high counter when he heard gunshots. Shaw said he had just seen restaurant workers stacking up freshly washed plates and thought at first that plates had crashed down.

Then, he saw restaurant workers scattered and a body near the front door as the gunman burst into the eatery. It was then he realized he was shooting.

"I looked back and I saw a person lying on the ground right at the entrance of the door, then I jumped and slid ... I went behind a push door — a swivel door," Shaw said. "He shot through that door; I'm pretty sure he grazed my arm. At that time I made up my mind ... that he was going to have to work to kill me. When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door."

Shaw said it was then that they began wrestling, ignoring his own pain as he grabbed the hot barrel of the gun: "He was kind of cussing while we were wrestling around. When I finally got the gun he was cussing like I was in the wrong ... it wasn't any kind of talking between us; I just knew I just had to get that away from him."

Of the gun, he added: "I grabbed it from him and threw it over the countertop and I just took him with me out the entrance." Shaw said after getting the man out of the Waffle House, he then ran one way and saw the suspect jogging or trotting another way.

Shaw's right hand was bandaged at the news conference from the struggle. He also said he had an apparent bullet graze on one elbow and fell and hit his knee as he escaped and skinned up some fingers.

He added he didn't see himself as a hero.

"I didn't really fight that man to save everyone else. That may not be a popular thing," Shaw said. "I took the gun so I could get myself out" of the situation. But tears welled in his eyes at the news conference, and he said he was glad he ended up saving other lives.

Waffle House CEO Walter Ehmer thanked Shaw at the news conference for his bravery.

"You don't get to meet too many heroes in life," Ehmer said before addressing Shaw, who dabbed at his eyes. "We are forever in your debt."

Related Content
4 dead in Nashville Waffle House shooting; suspect sought
NASHVILLE — A nearly naked gunman wearing only a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville early Sunday, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me