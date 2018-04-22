Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

A woman flying back from France brought an apple through Customs — it cost her $500

The Washington Post | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
In this July 12, 2016, photo, workers unload baggage from a Delta Air Lines flight at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Md.
Associated Press
In this July 12, 2016, photo, workers unload baggage from a Delta Air Lines flight at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Md.

Updated 8 hours ago

An apple one day did not keep customs away, a Colorado woman has learned.

Crystal Tadlock was given an apple sealed in a wrapper on her Delta flight from Paris on Wednesday. She was not hungry at the time and figured it would be a good snack for her second leg back to Denver, she told FOX 31 in Denver.

Tadlock likely passed by numerous signs and alerts warning items Customs says must be declared at the port of entry in Minneapolis. That would include fresh fruit, Customs and Border Patrol says.

A random search brought Tadlock in contact with a Customs agent who found the contraband apple.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'yeah.' I didn't really get why he was asking that question, and then he said 'It's about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500,'" Tadlock told the station. She was then issued a $500 citation and a revocation of her global entry status, she said.

That status is earned through a screening process and allows expedited clearance for international travelers.

Tadlock, who lives in the Denver suburb of Arvada, could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

Delta would not comment publicly about Tadlock's case, but in a statement provided by spokesman Michael Thomas, the airline said it encourages its customers to "adhere to Customs and Border Protection policies and requirements."

In a statement, CBP declined to speak about the case details or any specific inspection, citing privacy policies. However, agency spokesman Steven Bansbach said "all agriculture items must be declared."

Tadlock told Fox 31 she was frustrated with the ordeal and pointed to the Delta logo on the wrapper, showing the fruit came from the airline.

"It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit," Tadlock said.

An official with Delta told The Washington Post that food provided on the airplane "is given with intention you consume it on board." The official said there are no expectations this will lead to adjustments or reviews of perishable food items given to passengers.

Despite the apparent violation, Tadlock told the station she would fight to have the fine overturned.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me