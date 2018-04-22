A woman flying back from France brought an apple through Customs — it cost her $500

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An apple one day did not keep customs away, a Colorado woman has learned.

Crystal Tadlock was given an apple sealed in a wrapper on her Delta flight from Paris on Wednesday. She was not hungry at the time and figured it would be a good snack for her second leg back to Denver, she told FOX 31 in Denver.

So much for a free snack An Arvada woman got ticketed $500 for trying to take a free airline snack from Delta through US Customs https://t.co/v55bzwoSdD #KDVR — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) April 21, 2018

Tadlock likely passed by numerous signs and alerts warning items Customs says must be declared at the port of entry in Minneapolis. That would include fresh fruit, Customs and Border Patrol says.

A random search brought Tadlock in contact with a Customs agent who found the contraband apple.

"He had asked me if my trip to France was expensive and I said, 'yeah.' I didn't really get why he was asking that question, and then he said 'It's about to get a lot more expensive after I charge you $500,'" Tadlock told the station. She was then issued a $500 citation and a revocation of her global entry status, she said.

False. I did not enjoy the apple. Instead I received a $500 violation, had my global entry revoked (first time I've used it) AND I will be searched on every flight for the rest of my life #deltaforbiddenfruit #crystaltadlock #delta #applegate pic.twitter.com/ysGfTguppG — VeganQuesoHead (@VeganQuesoHead) April 22, 2018

That status is earned through a screening process and allows expedited clearance for international travelers.

Tadlock, who lives in the Denver suburb of Arvada, could not be reached for comment. It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred.

Delta would not comment publicly about Tadlock's case, but in a statement provided by spokesman Michael Thomas, the airline said it encourages its customers to "adhere to Customs and Border Protection policies and requirements."

To @Deltaairlines How 'bout you cover the $500 fine for #CrystalTadlock saving your apple in your logo'd bag, and from here on in WARN passengers to either eat your freaking apple IMMEDIATELY or throw it away?? — Molly O'Byrne (@ZoneyBelle) April 22, 2018

In a statement, CBP declined to speak about the case details or any specific inspection, citing privacy policies. However, agency spokesman Steven Bansbach said "all agriculture items must be declared."

Tadlock told Fox 31 she was frustrated with the ordeal and pointed to the Delta logo on the wrapper, showing the fruit came from the airline.

"It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit," Tadlock said.

An official with Delta told The Washington Post that food provided on the airplane "is given with intention you consume it on board." The official said there are no expectations this will lead to adjustments or reviews of perishable food items given to passengers.

Despite the apparent violation, Tadlock told the station she would fight to have the fine overturned.