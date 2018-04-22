Police: Ohio woman accidentally shoots, kills young daughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — Police say a 2-year-old girl has been accidentally shot and killed by her mother at a hotel outside of Cleveland.

Wickliffe police in a statement say emergency crews were called to an Econo Lodge around 11 p.m. Friday. A police officer and paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl, who was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police said Saturday that it appears as though the mother of the child was handling the gun when she dropped it and it went off, hitting the girl. Police said the girl was struck in the chest and rushed to the hospital.

Police say the mother legally possessed the handgun and had a concealed carry permit.

Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS reported that the mother admitted to dropping the gun in a 911 call and said the girl was not breathing. She also told operators she thought the safety was off, but then later told authorities the safety was on, WEWS reported.

Police have not released the name of the mother or her daughter.

Wickliffe is 16 miles east of downtown Cleveland.