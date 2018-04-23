Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Unruly passenger removed from Miami to Chicago flight

The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
MIAMI — Police used a stun gun multiple times on an unruly American Airlines passenger before removing him from a Miami to Chicago.

An American Airlines statement says crew members asked the man to get off the plane after he had a "disagreement" with another passenger on Sunday night.

Flight 2446 was still at the Miami International Airport gate when the incident occurred. The man refused to leave and the crew began deplaning passengers.

The statement says during that process, a physical altercation broke out between the two passengers.

Passenger videos show police zapping the man as they struggled to get him off the plane.

He kept asking why they were removing him.

Passengers told WPLG the man was combative with flight attendants and police officers.

The plane left an hour late.

