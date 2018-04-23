Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Presidents and First Ladies pose for photo at Barbara Bush's funeral

The Associated Press | Monday, April 23, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
This Saturday, April 21, 2018, photo provided by the Office of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, shows Bush, front center, and past presidents and first ladies Laura Bush, from left, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump in a group photo at the funeral service for first lady Barbara Bush, in Houston. Barbara Bush died Tuesday, April 17. She was 92. (Paul Morse/Courtesy of Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)
This Saturday, April 21, 2018, photo provided by the Office of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush shows Bush's socks during the funeral service for his wife, Barbara Bush, in Houston. Barbara Bush was known for bringing awareness to AIDS patients and for her work promoting literacy, which her husband subtly honored Saturday by wearing socks printed with blue, red and yellow books. (Paul Morse/Courtesy of Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)
HOUSTON — Photos that a family spokesman tweeted capture special moments from former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral.

Her husband, George H.W. Bush, poses in one with their son, George W. Bush, and two other former presidents — Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Current first lady Melania Trump also is in the photo along with former first ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. All are smiling as they stand behind the elder Bush.

Another photo gives a close-up view of George H.W. Bush's socks with blue, red and yellow books on them in honor of his late wife, who was known for her work promoting literacy.

The photos were taken by Paul Morse of George H.W. Bush's office in Houston.

The funeral service was Saturday at a church in Houston.

