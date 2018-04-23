Teens stop basketball game to take knee for funeral procession; act goes viral on Facebook

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

These days, athletes that "take a knee" are seen as disrespectful. But a group of basketball players are being hailed for their random act of respect for doing just that.

The teens were playing hoops in a small Louisiana town on Friday when a funeral procession drove by their pickup game at Franklinton Junior High School, WAFB in Baton Rouge, La., reports . As the cars drove by, the teens all dropped to their knee in a show of respect to the family for their loss.

Lynn Bienvenu was in one of the cars in the procession; her cousin Velma Kay Crowe was the one who had died.

Bienvenu was so overwhelmed by the show of respect she took a photo of the boys kneeling down and posted it on Facebook, along with some comments of thanks.

"They took a knee not out of disrespect, but out of honor," Bienvenu wrote in her post. "There was not an adult in sight to tell them to stop playing.

"This meant a great deal to our family. May God bless each one as I feel they will achieve greatness."

The post has since been shared more than 1,350 times and generated more than 2,500 reactions.

Bienvenu told WAFB she understands why the post was so popular.

"I think people are hungry to see good things and encouraging things," she said.

She said one of the teens reached out to her to express the young men's condolences to the family. He told Bienvenu it was their basketball coach who instilled the respect in them.

"We don't have to do great acts to show kindness," Bienvenu told WAFB. "Just something as simple as that. Or opening a door. You know, being kind to someone, or respectful. It means a lot."

Some of the reactions to Bienvenu's post share her sentiment.