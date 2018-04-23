Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Syracuse University suspends 18 Theta Tau members after second offensive video emerges

New York Daily News | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the Theta Tau fraternity was suspended over videos with racist, sexist content.
The Syracuse Newspapers
Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the Theta Tau fraternity was suspended over videos with racist, sexist content.

Updated 10 hours ago

Over a dozen members of the Theta Tau fraternity at Syracuse University have been suspended after a second video of lewd behavior emerged over the weekend.

Eighteen students were pulled “from academic participation” after a pair of videos showed them taking part in offensive skits, the latest of which showed a mock assault on a handicapped person, Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado said in a statement Sunday night.

The decision was made out of “an abundance of caution and ongoing concern for our campus community,” the safety official added.

“Alternative class and study arrangements will be made for these students as the judicial process moves forward,” he said.

The Central New York school has condemned the contents of the first video, which Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a separate statement displayed “extreme and egregious racism, sexism, ableism, anti-Semitism and homophobia.”

The second recording showed frat members pretending to sexually assault a disabled person.

“I ask all of us who care about our community and its values to reaffirm them by emphatically rejecting all this video represents,” Syverud said of the second recording. “There is absolutely no place at Syracuse University for tolerance of this behavior.”

Maldonado, the public safety chief, said all 18 suspended students were present at the time of the recordings.

He warned that more students could be “implicated in the coming days.”

Theta Tau was already expelled from Syracuse after the first video emerged.

The chapter apologized for its contents, which its members tried to play off as satire of a conservative frat brother.

“This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate,” the chapter said in a statement.

“It was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person.”

The Daily Orange obtained the videos, originally displayed on the frat's secret Facebook group, and posted them on its website. Syracuse University doesn't plan to release them to the public.

“It is imperative that we preserve the evidence to be used in individual conduct cases,” Maldonado said. “In addition, my office will not be party to the distribution of this hateful and hurtful content.”

Related Content
Syracuse to review Greek system after racist fraternity video goes viral
The president of Syracuse University permanently expelled one fraternity and promised a "top-to-bottom" review of the Greek system across the sprawling campus after video of ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me