Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

At least 12 children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Cincinnati

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
A family walks away from the scene after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Monday, April 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Cameron Knight/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
A family walks away from the scene after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Monday, April 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Cameron Knight/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Emergency personnel work at the scene where a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash,, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Cameron Knight/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Emergency personnel work at the scene where a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash,, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Cameron Knight/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Updated 15 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Police say at least 12 children have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a school bus crashed during a multi-vehicle accident.

Police say two toddlers were hospitalized in serious condition after the car they were riding in was struck Monday afternoon by a car whose 23-year-old driver lost control after passing another vehicle. Police say the car the children were in then struck the school bus, causing it to spin into another car. The driver of the children's car was hospitalized in serious condition.

Some 20 students on a bus serving Pleasant Hill Academy were treated at Cincinnati Children's hospital. A 12-year-old girl was critically injured and the bus driver was hospitalized in fair condition.

Police blame excessive speed and say charges are pending against the passing driver.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me