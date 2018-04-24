Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Mental health and guns an issue after Waffle House attack

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Travis Reinking sits in a police car after being arrested in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 23, 2018. Police said Reinking opened fire at a Waffle House early Sunday, killing at least four people.
Metro Nashville Police Department/AP
A woman, center, who would only be identified as the godmother of shooting victim DeEbony Groves, cries as she listens at a news conference regarding the capture of Travis Reinking Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four people Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant, was captured Monday in a wooded area near his apartment complex and the restaurant. Groves, 21, was a student at Nashville's Belmont University. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the search for a gunman who opened fire Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant. A suspect police have identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking shot and killed at least four people at the restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Police gather on a road along a wooded area where Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking was captured Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Police say Reinking shot and killed at least four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Police walk up a road along a wooded area where Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking was captured Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Police say Reinking shot and killed at least four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Residents of the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking lived watch as police work near the wooded area where Reinking was captured Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Police say Reinking shot and killed at least four people at a nearby Waffle House restaurant Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Police gather on a road next to construction equipment in a wooded area near where Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking was captured, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Police say Reinking shot and killed at least four people at the nearby restaurant in Nashville the day before. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Residents of the apartment complex where Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking lived watch as police work near the wooded area where Reinking was captured Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Reinking, the mentally unstable gunman suspected of opening fire at a Waffle House restaurant in the middle of the night, was arrested not far from his apartment Monday after hiding from police for more than a day following the attack that killed several people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four people on Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant, was captured Monday in a wooded area near his apartment complex and the restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four people Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant, was captured Monday in a wooded area near his apartment complex and the restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Lt. Carlos Lara, of the Metro Nashville Police Department Specialized Investigations Division, front left, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four people Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant, was captured Monday in a wooded area near his apartment complex and the restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department, speaks at a news conference Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn., regarding the capture of Travis Reinking. Reinking, who police say shot and killed at least four people Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant, was captured Monday in a wooded area near his apartment complex and the restaurant. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking poses for a booking photo on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The mentally unstable gunman suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant was arrested near his apartment Monday after hiding from police for more than a day, authorities said. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Without knowing who he was or what he might do, police briefly had Travis Reinking in their sights days before the deadly assault on a Waffle House restaurant.

Alerted to the theft of a BMW from a car dealer last week, officers decided against a risky police chase, knowing the car had a GPS device and could soon be located.

Sure enough, the car was recovered the same day, outside Reinking's apartment. But police didn't figure out who stole it until Sunday, after the Waffle House attack. By then, police say, the 29-year-old with a troubled past used the same AR-15 once seized from him at the request of the FBI to kill four people and wound four others.

Reinking escaped on foot from the restaurant after a quick-thinking customer wrestled the gun from his grasp, and he shed the only item of clothing he was wearing, a green jacket. By the time he was captured in the woods nearby, police had searched his apartment, and found the key fob to the stolen BMW.

Nashville Police Department Lt. Carlos Lara told reporters that a detective was tipped to the suspect's presence by some construction workers, and confronted Reinking, who lay down on the ground to be handcuffed. He carried a black backpack, with a silver semi-automatic weapon and .45-caliber ammunition. Reinking then asked for a lawyer and was taken to a hospital before being booked on four counts of criminal homicide.

The arrest ended a 24-hour manhunt involving more than 160 law enforcement officers, but it left troubling unanswered questions about official responses to months of bizarre behavior before the restaurant attack, including encounters with police in Illinois and Colorado and an arrest at the White House that raised red flags.

In May 2016, Reinking told deputies from Tazewell County, Illinois, that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone. Reinking agreed to go to a local hospital for an evaluation after repeatedly resisting the request, the sheriff's report said.

He would make a similar claim about Swift in Salida, Colorado, nearly a year later, in March 2017, authorities there said.

Another Illinois sheriff's report said Reinking barged into a community pool in Tremont last June and jumped into the water wearing a pink woman's coat over his underwear. Investigators believed he had an AR-15 rifle in his car trunk, but it was never displayed. No charges were filed.

Last July, Reinking was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service after he entered a restricted area near the White House and refused to leave, saying he wanted to meet President Donald Trump. Reinking was not armed, but at the FBI's request, Illinois police revoked his state firearms card and seized four guns from him, including the AR-15 used in the shootings.

Signs of paranoid delusions continued: In August, Reinking told police he wanted to file a report about 20 to 30 people tapping into his computer and phone and people "barking like dogs" outside his residence, according to a report.

"There's certainly evidence that there's some sort of mental health issues involved," Tazewell County Sheriff Robert Huston said.

But Huston said deputies eventually returned the guns to Reinking's father on the promise he would "keep the weapons secure and out of the possession of Travis." And Don Aaron, a Nashville Police spokesman, said Reinking's father "has now acknowledged giving them back" to his son.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special Agent Marcus Watson said Monday that his father's action is "potentially a violation of federal law."

Phone calls to a number listed for the father, Jeffrey Reinking, went unanswered.

It is not clear why Reinking moved recently from Morton, Illinois, and if it had anything to do with being near Swift. She has a home in Nashville, though it is not her only residence. Police say he worked in construction for a while.

Police said about 20 customers were in the restaurant when Reinking opened fire. The first victims were Taurean Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, and Joe Perez, 20, of Nashville, shot down in the parking lot.

Sanderlin was an employee at the restaurant. Perez's mother, Trisha Perez, told the Tennessean newspaper after traveling from Texas to collect his body that she pinged her son's cellphone and was horrified to see the locator saying it was at the Waffle House.

DeEbony Groves, 21, a student at Nashville's Belmont University; and Akilah Dasilva, 23, a rap artist and music video producer, were killed inside the restaurant before customer James Shaw Jr. grabbed the hot muzzle of the assault weapon and wrestled it away.

Shaw, 29, a Nashville native who works as a wireless technician for AT&T, has been hailed as a hero.

