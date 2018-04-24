Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

VA pick faces allegations about conduct, drug prescriptions

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., walks on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Washington. Jackson is President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., walks on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 19, 2018 in Washington. Jackson is President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Veterans Affairs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Updated 10 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pick to be Veterans Affairs secretary is facing late-surfacing allegations about inappropriate behavior on the job and over-prescribing prescription drugs, forcing a delay in his confirmation hearing.

The hearing for Ronny Jackson had been set for Wednesday at the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

“We take very seriously our constitutional duty to thoroughly and carefully vet each nominee sent to the Senate for confirmation,” said the chairman, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana. “We will continue looking into these serious allegations and have requested additional information from the White House to enable the committee to conduct a full review.”

The two lawmakers sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday requesting additional information about Jackson, who has served as a White House physician since 2006. It demands any communication between the Pentagon and the White House for the last 12 years regarding “allegations or incidents” involving him.

With Congress set to recess Friday for a week, Tester said the soonest a hearing could be held would be in about 10 days. “We're vetting hard right now,” he told reporters. “We still have more information to find out.”

Allegations began surfacing late last week involving Jackson's workplace practices, including claims of inappropriate behavior and over-prescribing prescription drugs, according to two aides granted anonymity to discuss the situation.

Isakson told fellow GOP senators over the weekend about the allegations prompting those on the panel to give their support for delaying the hearing, one senator said.

“Chairman Isakson had a phone conversation with a lot of us around the committee over the weekend, indicated that there had been some unsubstantiated allegations made, and he wants to do it right,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. on Fox News (at) Night With Shannon Bream.

“We told him that if he wanted to delay the meeting, that was fine with us. We most certainly want to get all the facts out,” he said.

Democrats on the committee assembled privately late Monday. Tester reiterated to the other senators that the allegations were out there, one aide said. But no specific evidence of wrongdoing was offered.

White House and VA officials were quietly discussing a delay with key allies outside the administration, even as the White House on Tuesday scrambled to save Jackson's troubled nomination.

“Admiral Jackson has been on the front lines of deadly combat and saved the lives of many others in service to this country. He's served as the physician to three Presidents—Republican and Democrat—and been praised by them all,” said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley. “Admiral Jackson's record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what's needed at the VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve.”

Trump selected Jackson to head the VA last month after firing former Obama administration official David Shulkin following an ethics scandal and mounting rebellion within the agency. But Jackson, who has worked as a White House physician since 2006, has faced numerous questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers as well as veterans groups about whether he has the experience to manage the massive department of 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

A doomed nomination would be a political blow to the White House, which has faced criticism for sloppy vetting of Cabinet nominees and tough confirmation battles in a Senate where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority. Prior to Jackson's nomination, Trump had told aides and outside advisers that he was fond of Jackson personally and was said to be particularly impressed with Jackson's performance at the podium in January when he offered a glowing report on the president's physical and mental well-being.

“The White House does not vet their nominees. That leaves us as members having to look at their personal and leadership and other qualities, and they didn't do a good job and now we're doing it,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., a member of the Senate committee. She did not comment on the specific allegations against Jackson.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is not on the veterans panel, also criticized the White House vetting process, saying that the allegations against him arose after Trump nominated him. “I don't know whether this is an aberration or not, but it certainly is something that bears looking into.” She said recent allegations of ethical violations in Oklahoma by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt also raise questions about White House vetting.

Late Monday, Jackson was still pursuing support, and held a late-afternoon conference call with veterans groups from West Virginia and the state's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a member of the committee, whose vote could be vital for support.

Rounds said Jackson's small staff at the White House will be an issue as he prepares to lead the VA.

“We've got 360,000 people there,” he said. “Are they going to manage the secretary or is the secretary going to manage the VA? That's a good question to ask, and he needs to answer it. He needs to be the leader. A lot of folks want to be led and managed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me