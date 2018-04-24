Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Authorities: Woman faked cancer claims for insurance money

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a woman of filing nearly 300 insurance claims for cancer even though she didn't have the disease.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said in a statement Tuesday that 60-year-old Susan Leigh Huebotter is charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses over $100,000.

The statement says Huebotter presented 287 cancer and hospitalization policy claims that were fraudulent. According to the arrest warrants, Huebotter made the claims between 2009 and 2017 without being diagnosed, treated or undergoing surgery for cancer.

Warrants say the false claims totaled $231,306.

Huebotter was arrested March 22 in North Carolina's Lenoir County and jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

Online records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney.

Related Content
Ex-Pa. beauty queen faked cancer, police say
STATE COLLEGE — A Pennsylvania beauty queen who police say concocted a get-rich scheme by faking cancer is facing criminal charges and the ire of ...
Police: Mother faked son's cancer to get donations
NEWARK, Ohio — A central Ohio woman faked a cancer diagnosis for her 4-year-old son and shaved his head in a scheme that convinced him ...
Canonsburg woman got $93,000 for faking cancer, AG says
<p>The state Attorney General's Office accused a Washington County woman of faking cancer to scam nearly $100,000 from an insurance company.</p> <p>Agents arrested Deborah Brown, 50, ...
Michigan woman draws year in jail in cancer scam
SANDUSKY, Mich. — A judge sentenced a woman to a year behind bars on Wednesday in an "almost mind-boggling" scam that tricked an insurance company ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me