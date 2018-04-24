Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Former Tennessee bus driver gets 4 years in crash that killed 6 kids

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Jasmine Mateen, mother of bus crash victim Zyaira Mateen, shouts as she is escorted from the courtroom during a sentencing hearing for Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Chattanooga Times Free Press
Jasmine Mateen, mother of bus crash victim Zyaira Mateen, shouts as she is escorted from the courtroom during a sentencing hearing for Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker walks back to his seat after giving a statement during his sentencing hearing in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Walker, who was at the wheel in a wreck that killed six children, was sentenced to four years in prison for criminally negligent homicide.
Chattanooga Times Free Press
Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker walks back to his seat after giving a statement during his sentencing hearing in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Walker, who was at the wheel in a wreck that killed six children, was sentenced to four years in prison for criminally negligent homicide.
A school bus is carried away in Chattanooga, Tenn., from the site where it crashed on Nov. 22, 2016. Students and administrators raised concerns about a Tennessee school bus driver's behavior behind the wheel in the weeks before a crash that killed several children.
Associated Press
A school bus is carried away in Chattanooga, Tenn., from the site where it crashed on Nov. 22, 2016. Students and administrators raised concerns about a Tennessee school bus driver's behavior behind the wheel in the weeks before a crash that killed several children.
Children get a hug as students are picked up from Woodmore Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The school bus driven by Johnthony Walker, 24, crashed while transporting children home from the school Monday, killing at least five students. Walker was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide including reckless driving and reckless endangerment, police said.
Associated Press
Children get a hug as students are picked up from Woodmore Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Chattanooga, Tenn. The school bus driven by Johnthony Walker, 24, crashed while transporting children home from the school Monday, killing at least five students. Walker was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of vehicular homicide including reckless driving and reckless endangerment, police said.
In this undated photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department, Johnthony Walker, 24, poses for a photo.
Chattanooga Police
In this undated photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department, Johnthony Walker, 24, poses for a photo.

Updated 8 hours ago

CHATTANOOGA — An ex-Tennessee school bus driver who was at the wheel in a wreck that killed six children has been sentenced to four years in prison for criminally negligent homicide.

Media reported that a Chattanooga judge sentenced Johnthony Walker on Tuesday after an emotional morning of testimony, during which Walker apologized.

Judge Don Poole ruled Walker shouldn't be sentenced to diversion because the crash involving 37 elementary school students was so horrific, but he couldn't give him a longer prison term because of his strong work history and no criminal background.

The decision divided victims' relatives at the hearing. Some said it wasn't enough time while others said they were satisfied with the punishment.

Walker was driving the children from Woodmere Elementary School when he wrecked on a winding Chattanooga road.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me