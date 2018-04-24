Former Tennessee bus driver gets 4 years in crash that killed 6 kids
CHATTANOOGA — An ex-Tennessee school bus driver who was at the wheel in a wreck that killed six children has been sentenced to four years in prison for criminally negligent homicide.
Media reported that a Chattanooga judge sentenced Johnthony Walker on Tuesday after an emotional morning of testimony, during which Walker apologized.
JUST IN: Chattanooga bus driver Johnthony Walker has been sentenced to four years in prison. He will get credit for the nearly one year he spent in jail before his trial. https://t.co/HUrrzb69IQ— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) April 24, 2018
Judge Don Poole ruled Walker shouldn't be sentenced to diversion because the crash involving 37 elementary school students was so horrific, but he couldn't give him a longer prison term because of his strong work history and no criminal background.
Extremely powerful moments coming out of Johnthony Walker's sentencing. He is the Woodmore bus driver convicted of killing 6 students when it crashed just before Thanksgiving in 2016 https://t.co/nR3Jp6wyqS— James Torrez (@JamesTorrez_NC9) April 24, 2018
The decision divided victims' relatives at the hearing. Some said it wasn't enough time while others said they were satisfied with the punishment.
Walker was driving the children from Woodmere Elementary School when he wrecked on a winding Chattanooga road.