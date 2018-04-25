Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

App study ranks Pennsylvania 16th among states in aggressive driving

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 12:39 a.m.
A state police trooper stops a motorist for speeding while enforcing traffic on Route 30 in Unity in this archival photo from 2012.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

Pennsylvania just made it into the top third of states ranked by prevalence of aggressive driving, according to a study by GasBuddy .

Pennsylvania was ranked at No. 16 in the study, with an aggressive driving event occurring once every 9.7 minutes. California led the field — with 6.6 minutes between aggressive events — followed by Connecticut, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. Rounding out the Top 10 states in the report were New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky and Arizona.

Alaska is the state with the least aggressive driving, according to GasBuddy, which cited 29.6 minutes between events there.

GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to help drivers find the best prices and other services at area gas stations.

For its state-by-state comparison of aggressive driving, GasBuddy compiled data from its Trips feature that provides drivers an assessment of their driving habits. According to GasBuddy, it examined results from “tens of millions” of driver trips since Dec. 12.

The study found that hard braking is the most frequent form of aggressive driving, accounting for 67 percent of all events analyzed — followed by speeding (25 percent) and acceleration (8 percent).

Some states with the highest average vehicle speeds have the lowest frequency of aggressive driving events, the study found. Those include states with open roads and little congestion: Wyoming, ranked 46th with 17.9 minutes between events and an average speed of 55 mph, and South Dakota, at No. 47 with 19.2 minutes between events and an average speed of 52 mph.

In April, state police and participating municipal law enforcement organizations are wrapping up the second wave of Pennsylvania's 2017-18 enforcement campaign to curb aggressive driving . During the first enforcement period, Oct. 23 to Nov. 19, there were 10,923 arrests made or citations issued.

Speeding was the most frequent infraction, with 6,336 citations issued.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

