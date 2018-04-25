Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Melania Trump takes her moment to sparkle in the spotlight

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, pose for photographs as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, pose for photographs as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, share a toast during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, share a toast during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron share a toast during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron share a toast during the State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump accompanied by first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, attends a State Dinner with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, attends a State Dinner with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, watch as President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, watch as President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the hand of first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the hand of first lady Melania Trump during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife Jane Roberts arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supreme Court Justice Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife Jane Roberts arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Brigitte Macron, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Grand Staircase to pose for a photo in Grand Foyer before a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Brigitte Macron, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Grand Staircase to pose for a photo in Grand Foyer before a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Apple CEO Tim Cooke and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Apple CEO Tim Cooke and former EPA administrator Lisa Jackson arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
CIA director Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan Pompeo arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
CIA director Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan Pompeo arrive for a State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump at the White House, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wave from the Truman Balcony during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wave from the Truman Balcony during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
First lady Melania Trump, right, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, left, tour the National Gallery of Art with the museum's Frank Kelly, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First lady Melania Trump, right, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, left, tour the National Gallery of Art with the museum's Frank Kelly, Tuesday April 24, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand on the Truman Balcony during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand on the Truman Balcony during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Updated 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Tuesday night's state dinner at the White House was a big moment in fashion and in public life for first lady Melania Trump.

The wife of President Donald Trump has kept a relatively low profile since her husband took office. But the lavish dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron allowed Mrs. Trump to make a statement of sorts as she sought to sparkle in the spotlight.

In a nod to France, the first lady wore a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins.

Trump lavished praise on his wife in his toast, calling her “America's absolutely incredible first lady.” He went on to hail the bonds between the United States and France.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me