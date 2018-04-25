Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Danish inventor convicted of reporter's murder, gets life

Jan M. Olsen | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
This is a April 30 2008 photo of submarine owner Peter Madsen . Denmark's navy says that Madsen's privately built submarine that had been feared missing in Danish waters has been found and the crew is safe. The navy says that the 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) submarine with at least two people on board had been 'found sailing' south of Copenhagen.
This is a April 30 2008 photo of submarine owner Peter Madsen . Denmark's navy says that Madsen's privately built submarine that had been feared missing in Danish waters has been found and the crew is safe. The navy says that the 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) submarine with at least two people on board had been 'found sailing' south of Copenhagen.
This is a April 30 2008 photo of submarine owner Peter Madsenstands inside the vessel . Denmark's navy says that Madsen's privately built submarine that had been feared missing in Danish waters has been found and the crew is safe. The navy says that the 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) submarine with at least two people on board had been 'found sailing' south of Copenhagen.
This is a April 30 2008 photo of submarine owner Peter Madsenstands inside the vessel . Denmark's navy says that Madsen's privately built submarine that had been feared missing in Danish waters has been found and the crew is safe. The navy says that the 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) submarine with at least two people on board had been 'found sailing' south of Copenhagen.

Updated 10 hours ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was found guilty Wednesday of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall during a private submarine trip. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Anette Burkoe at the Copenhagen City Court said she and two jurors unanimously decided Wall's death was a murder, saying Madsen didn't given “a trustworthy” explanation.

It was a “cynical murder” of a journalist who was performing her duties, the court said in its ruling, which was not broadcast live due to a court order.

In Denmark, life equates to 16 years, which can be extended if necessary.

Throughout the trial that started March 8, Madsen, 47, has denied murder, saying 30-year-old Wall died accidentally inside the submarine — though he changed his story about how she had died.

Wall embarked on Madsen's submarine on Aug. 10 to interview the entrepreneur.

He initially denied dismembering her, then confessed that he had done so and said he'd thrown her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

He listened quietly as the verdict was read, looking down at the desk in front of him.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen claimed Wall's murder was sexually motivated and premeditated because Madsen brought along tools he normally didn't take when sailing, including a saw and sharpened screwdrivers.

Madsen's defense lawyer had argued for his acquittal on the charge of murder, saying he had only been guilty of has said he should only be sentenced the lesser charge of cutting Wall's body into pieces.

The cause of death has never been established but the court found that Madsen “cut the body into pieces to hide what had happened.”

It was not immediately clear whether Madsen would appeal the verdict.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me